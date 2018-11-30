ST. LOUIS — Like a defeat in extra time penalty kicks, it was heartbreaking loss for St. Louis soccer fans when voters rejected the tax increase that would have likely ushered in a professional team. And after a hurt like that, plenty of people were nervous to get their hopes up again for the next effort.

Even close-watchers of the sport were skeptical. Back in May, NBC Sports lead soccer writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright ranked the cities vying for the next MLS expansion team. He put St. Louis near the bottom of that list. After the 2017 vote, he said "you feel like MLS beckons but nothing has really changed in STL."

But the thing is, a lot has changed. The group "#MLS4TheLou" is drumming up popular support and thanks to a stadium funding plan and an excited local ownership group, they're getting early enthusiasm from the mayor and Board of Aldermen as well.

So we wanted to know if Prince-Wright would make any changes to that list now.

"The developments over the last few months have given a huge boost to the chances of MLS arriving in STL," he said in an email.

Those are boosts that haven't been provided to other cities on the list.

"The likes of Detroit and Sacramento have struggled to nail down a soccer-specific stadium deal and a strong ownership group respectively, while the San Diego bid has recently failed with a stadium deal. Given there is plenty of positive noise around Phoenix’s chances of getting a franchise, that would mean there are only a few spots available as Nashville, Miami and Cincinnati all arrive in the next two years to take the number of teams to 26," he said of the other cities.

He says that would mean St. Louis would have to act quickly before the MLS cuts off expansion, which they might do after getting to 28 teams. Besides getting more crowded each year, Prince-Wright says the map could actually work in St. Louis' favor.

"MLS loves regional rivalries and St. Louis is extremely well placed to link things together for the league in the Midwest," he said, referring to the relatively nearby Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire teams.

He said if he were to make his list now, St. Louis would be much higher on it.

"Given the previous stadium vote at Union Station being St. Louis’ main issue, if this is resolved they would be a favorite among the league for many reasons," he said. "The rich soccer heritage in the city, the fact that there’s a gap in the market with the Rams now out of town, and also the fact that it could link together some of the other MLS markets."

Along with that, Prince-Wright recognizes from his vantage point in the U.K. that this is a soccer city.

"There’s no doubt that St. Louis is a soccer hotbed both historically and right now, and we’ve seen that when the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams have played in STL, plus some of the big friendlies such as Chelsea versus Manchester City in recent years."

"St. Louis' chances of getting an expansion side are looking much better now," he concluded.

