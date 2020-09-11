3-week intersection closure could impact I-270 drivers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers who take Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County might be affected as a nearby intersection closes for the next three weeks for construction.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the intersection of Pershall Road and N. Elizabeth Avenue will be closed so that the Missouri Department of Transportation can install new pavement to connect to the new Washington St./N. Elizabeth bridge over I-270. Drivers could see slow-downs in the area.
W. Florissant Avenue will be the primary detour route, MoDOT said.
The construction is part of the ongoing I-270 North Project. MoDOT said that drivers should also be aware of other closures still in place in the area:
- I-270 EB on-ramp at New Florissant Rd. – Detour to eastbound on-ramp via W. Florissant Ave. to Dunn Rd. Alternate option: Detour to eastbound on-ramp at W. Florissant Ave. via Dunn Rd.
- I-270 EB off-ramp to Washington St./N. Elizabeth Ave. closed – Detour to W. Florissant Ave. Northbound traffic detour via Dunn Rd. to Washington St. Southbound traffic detour via Pershall Rd. to N. Elizabeth Ave.
- I-270 EB on-ramp at N. Elizabeth Ave and through movement on Washington St./N. Elizabeth Ave. is closed. Detour southbound traffic to eastbound on-ramp at W. Florissant Ave. via Dunn Rd. Detour southbound traffic to N. Elizabeth Ave via Dunn Rd. to S. New Florissant Rd. to N. New Florissant Rd. to Hereford Ave.
- I-270 EB on-Ramp from N. Elizabeth Ave – Detour northbound to I-270 eastbound traffic to eastbound on-ramp at W. Florissant Ave via Pershall Rd.
- Intersection of N. Elizabeth Ave at Pershall Road closed - Detour northbound traffic to Washington St. via Hereford Ave to New Florissant to Dunn Road.