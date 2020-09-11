3-week intersection closure could impact I-270 drivers

Beginning 6 a.m. Monday, the intersection of Pershall Road and N. Elizabeth Avenue will be closed for the next three weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers who take Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County might be affected as a nearby intersection closes for the next three weeks for construction.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the intersection of Pershall Road and N. Elizabeth Avenue will be closed so that the Missouri Department of Transportation can install new pavement to connect to the new Washington St./N. Elizabeth bridge over I-270. Drivers could see slow-downs in the area.

W. Florissant Avenue will be the primary detour route, MoDOT said.

The construction is part of the ongoing I-270 North Project. MoDOT said that drivers should also be aware of other closures still in place in the area: