Family honors 2 siblings killed on I-170 in north St. Louis County with balloon release

"Crystal and Harvey both had huge hearts and were always smiling. Their deaths have devastated us all," Howard Bounds, the victims' cousin, said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Howard Bounds lights up when he thinks about two shining stars of their family.

His niece, Crystal Bounds and his nephew, Harvey McGee.

"Crystal was a great leader. She helped everyone. Her brothers, aunts, nieces, nephews, so many people in our family. Harvey was also a helper," Howard Bounds, the victims' cousin, said.

"Big hearts. Harvey and Crystal. Every time you saw them, they were smiling," Lynn Robinson, the siblings' aunt, said.

On Friday, Crystal and Harvey celebrated his 29th birthday.

"Any time you lose one loved one it's hard, so two is definitely traumatizing," added the siblings' uncle.

Right now, no one knows why the brother and sister were standing in the roadway on Interstate 170 when a Chevrolet Silverado hit them both in the northbound lanes. Crystal died at the scene.

She was a 39-year-old mother of three and a kindergarten teacher at Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School in East St. Louis.

Harvey had two kids and worked as a banquet server at the Renaissance Hotel near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He died at a hospital.

The driver of the Silverado wasn't hurt, stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

A spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol says their reconstruction team spent the day in the North County area near the accident scene.

They talked to several business owners, hoping to find possible surveillance video that could help them piece together the deadly accident.

"We will probably get some answers down the line, but right now, please allow our family to grieve," Bounds said.

As of Tuesday night, their focus was uniting in love, comforting each other, lighting candles and releasing dozens of balloons in the parking lot of the Renaissance Hotel. It was a memorial to their two loved ones gone too soon.

"It's good to see so many people know how amazing my brother and sister were. I mean they touched so many hearts," Derrick Leonard said.