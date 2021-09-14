Crash on I-270 in St. Louis County to close lanes for several hours

A box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer, collapsing the cab of the truck, the highway patrol confirmed. No information about any injuries was immediately available

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash has closed several lanes of Interstate 270 near Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Gravois Avenue and I-44. The Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed with 5 On Your Side two vehicles were involved, a tractor-trail and a box truck.

The box truck rear-ended the tractor-trailer, collapsing the cab of the box truck the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed. No information about any injuries was immediately available, the patrol reported. MSHP troopers are responding to the scene and will release more details as the situation develops.

The crash has caused several lanes of northbound I-270 to close while emergency crews respond to the scene. The left two lanes appear to be open with traffic slowly moving through the area. MoDOT said to expect delays for several hours until about 2:30 p.m.