Delays on I-270 for 'emergency bridge repair' in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The evening drive home Friday could take a little longer for commuters on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed two eastbound lanes just past Lindbergh Boulevard so crews can do emergency repair work on a bridge.

5 On Your Side contacted MoDOT officials for more details on the closure. A spokesperson said the bridge wasn’t hit, but the work is needed “from everyday usage.”

MoDOT said the lanes are expected to stay closed until 6 p.m. Friday. As of lunchtime, there were some delays and backups in the area due to the closure. The transportation agency encouraged drivers to find alternate routes during the evening rush.

“Motorists are encouraged to give themselves extra time to travel through this area as major backups are expected,” MoDOT officials wrote in a news release Friday morning.