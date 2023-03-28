Man seriously injured after crashing SUV into truck, tractor-trailer on I-270

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Interstate 270, between Manchester and Clayton roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles late Monday night on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County left a man seriously injured.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 62-year-old Pacific, Missouri, man was driving his SUV northbound on I-270 just before 11 p.m. Monday when he struck the back of a tow truck that was parked in a construction zone.

The SUV went airborne, crashed into a tractor-trailer that was also parked in the construction zone and overturned, according to MSHP.

The man was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported. Both the tow truck and tractor-trailer were unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.