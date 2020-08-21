Man injured in accident on Illinois interstate Thursday afternoon

As of 7:30 p.m., one lane of I-55 northbound is still shut down for cleanup

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — One person was injured in an accident on Interstate 55 in Illinois Thursday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, around 1:35 p.m., a pickup truck pulling a trailer was on the left shoulder of I-55 northbound at Milepost 23 and the driver was out of the truck when the pickup and man were hit by a tractor trailer.

A tractor-trailer that was in the right lane side-swiped the truck and the driver, according to the crash report.

The tractor-trailer then swerved, over-corrected and then overturned. Another car behind the tractor-trailer was damaged from debris, but the driver was not hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for Scott’s Law and Improper Lane Use.

