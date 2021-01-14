Fiery crash on I-64 leaves 1 dead in St. Charles County

Traffic cameras from MoDOT showed large flames coming out of the vehicle, which came to a stop in a grassy median between the interstate and outer road

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A fiery crash that closed eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Charles County Thursday morning left one person dead.

The crash was reported at about 8 a.m. near Prospect Road in the Lake St. Louis area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with 5 On Your Side that a vehicle rolled over, crashed and caught on fire. Traffic cameras from MoDOT showed large flames coming out of the vehicle, which came to a stop in a grassy median between the interstate and outer road.

The highway patrol said one person died in the single-vehicle crash. No other details about the vehicle, driver or whether anyone else was involved were released.

All eastbound I-64 lanes were blocked for about two hours while emergency crews investigated and got the scene under control. The interstate reopened at about 10 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.