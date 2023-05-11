Minor injuries after crash between officer, another driver during I-64 pursuit

Richmond Heights Fire Chief Phil Goode said the officer suffered "very minor" abrasions and was taken to the hospital as part of policy.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Overland police officer and a pedestrian driver suffered minor injuries on Interstate 64 on Thursday afternoon during a pursuit of suspects that fled a traffic stop.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said it was notified at around 2:30 that Overland police were pursuing a car that was wanted out of St. Louis City in relation to a second-degree assault case.

The pursuit continued onto eastbound I-64 near Hanley Road, where a police vehicle got into a crash with a bystander's vehicle. The officer and the other driver were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Richmond Heights Fire Chief Phil Goode described the officer's injuries as "very minor" abrasions and said he was taken to the hospital in a department vehicle as part of policy. A spokesperson for the Overland Police Department said that the officer would be able to go back on duty soon.

The pursuit later ended at I-64 near 7th Street in St. Louis, where two suspects were taken into custody.

Richmond Heights police are investigating the crash involving the officer.

Overland police said they plan to apply for tampering charges against the suspects.

