ST. LOUIS — Expect delays if you travel along Interstate 64 in the City of St. Louis Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the eastbound lanes around 6:25 a.m. According to the St. Louis Fire Department. It spilled soybeans onto the highway. No injuries were immediately reported, the fire department said.

Traffic is being diverted at Vandeventer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

