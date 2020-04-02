ST. LOUIS — K9 Rony’s a good boy!

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported its K9 Rony found over 200 pounds of marijuana and three stolen guns during two traffic stops.

Rony found 222 pounds of marijuana and three guns in four days during traffic stops along Interstate 70, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Back in Dec. 2019, Rony sniffed out $1 million in illegal drugs on Interstate 70. The troopers ended up confiscating 22,200 illegal THC vape cartridges, which had an 85%-90% THC value.

