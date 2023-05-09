Man dies after crash near eastbound I-70 ramp in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning

The man was identified as Gary Lapalme, 74, from Jonesville, South Carolina.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died after a crash early Tuesday morning in St. Louis County. The crash scene was briefly shut down as a result of the fatal accident.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, who investigated the scene, said the crash happened at 4 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp headed northbound onto the I-170 ramp.

According to the crash report, a 74-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-70 when he ran off the road through a ditch and hit a tree. Paramedics with the Berkeley Fire Protection District took the man to SSM Health DePaul Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was identified as Gary Lapalme, 74, from Jonesville, South Carolina. The crash report stated that he was wearing a seat belt. The man's Ford had extensive damage as a result of the impact.