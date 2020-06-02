ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a St. Louis interstate.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Riverview Boulevard. The man was barely breathing when he was rushed to a hospital, police said. The interstate was shut down for a few hours while police were on scene.

This is the first shooting on I-70 in 2020.

In 2019, there were 17 shootings on I-70 that left 16 people injured and three people dead.

