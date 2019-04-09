EUREKA, Mo. — An intruder alarm at Eureka High School turned out to be a false alarm Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, the unintentional intruder alarm caused staff and students to either shelter in place or temporarily evacuate.

A spokesperson for the Rockwood School District released the following statement,

‘We had an UNINTENTIONAL intruder alarm at Eureka High today. As a result, staff and students either sheltered in place or evacuated, temporarily. Police responded and are on location at the school. Again, we have since determined it was an UNINTENTIONAL intruder alarm, and students are returning to classes.’

The Eureka Police Department released the following statement,

‘Officers responded to an automated intruder alarm at Eureka High School today at 11:48 a.m. The building was placed in lock down and some students were evacuated. Officers checked and cleared the building. All students who were evacuated have returned to the building, lock down has been lifted and normal activities have resumed. It has been determined that this was a false alarm.’

