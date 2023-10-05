Police investigating after man killed in Alton house fire Wednesday night

As of Thursday night, the victim has not been identified.

ALTON, Ill. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Wednesday night in Alton, Illinois.

The Alton Police Department said it received a call regarding a house fire at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Sunset Avenue.

The Alton Fire Department extinguished the fire and found a man deceased inside the home.

As of Thursday night, the victim has not been identified and the circumstances around his death are unclear.

Detectives with Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.