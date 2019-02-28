ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis cold case was featured on an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Investigation Discovery Wednesday night.

The case centers around Edward Cohee, 29, who was shot and killed on July 4 on Hammet Place. His family said the shooter was a close friend, Derek Dean.

St. Louis police confirm Dean is wanted for the crime, but they have not been able to locate him.

“It’s destroyed a lot of stuff. It is devastating to know my brother had so much life to give and that’s not in there,” said Edwin Cohee, Edward’s twin brother.

Edwin was also shot that day, but he survived.

More than 50 family members gathered at Warehouse West to watch the episode.

Walsh’s show has helped solve cold cases and missing children cases all over the country.

Edwin Cohee said he is hopeful that the episode will help shed national attention on the case.

“I think once he turns himself in, that bridge and that gap closes for both sides to get that peace,” said Edwin.

Anyone with information on Derek Dean’s whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-866-371-8477