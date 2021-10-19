Investigation into St. Louis County health director's claims of physical altercation to remain closed

The investigation was into Dr. Khan's claims he was the victim of racial taunts and was jostled as he left a council meeting back in July

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted not to open the records surrounding the investigation into claims of a physical altercation and racial taunts aimed at interim St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan.

In a 4-to-3 vote, the County Council opted not to open those records. The investigation was into Dr. Khan's claims he was the victim of racial taunts and was jostled as he left a council meeting back in July.

He was interrupted at times by the crowd while he tried to update the council on COVID and a new mask mandate. But video from a 5 On Your Side camera, a security camera, and police officer testimony did not back up his claims of any physical altercation.

The security camera did seem to show Khan giving people the middle finger and he apologized for that.

But, Khan also stood by his other claims and County Executive Sam Page's office said it would investigate.

Councilman Tim Fitch (R-District 3) last week said he wants the public to see what that investigation has found. Page's office says it's a personnel matter and it won't be released, so Fitch asked the council to vote on it.

Fitch was joined by fellow Republican Mark Harder and Democrat Chairwoman Rita Heard Days in voting to open the records. Democrat councilmembers Lisa Clancy, Shalonda Webb and Kelli Dunaway were joined by Republican Ernie Trakas in voting no.

At last week's meeting, Trakas said he was interested in seeing what the report said but was worried about the council overreaching with its authority.