ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in north St. Louis County Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road around 7:40 p.m. where 57-year-old Willie Jackson was found dead.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and there’s no further information on the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

