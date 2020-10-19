Investigation underway after man found dead in car that was carjacked in St. Louis

A man was found dead after a one-vehicle accident in the Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car after a one-vehicle accident in St. Louis’ Grand Center neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Finney Avenue just before 4:50 p.m. where a man was found dead.

Police said shortly before the crash, the vehicle was carjacked from a woman in the 1000 block of N. Vandeventer, which is about three blocks from where the accident happened.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.