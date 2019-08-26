CREVE COEUR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after there was an ‘alarming message’ posted on social media by a Northeast Middle School student.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the principal of Northeast Middle School said he was made aware of the message posted by a student Sunday evening. The letter sent home to parents said the student said the post was intended as a joke.

Schools officials have not said what the post was.

Below is the letter sent home to parents,

‘I apologize for the late email. This evening I was made aware of an alarming message on social media by a current Northeast Middle School student. We immediately reported the matter to the police as well as Parkway’s Security Department, who began an investigation. While this investigation is still ongoing, we have identified the individuals involved, who stated it was intended as a joke. Safety is a top priority, therefore, all involved individuals will be held accountable according to Parkway’s discipline policy.

Our scholars, parents, and our community need to know that all threats are taken seriously. Parkway Schools and local police departments continue to work together with the administrative team to ensure we always keep the safety of our scholars, faculty and staff at the forefront.

I appreciate the families who followed the protocol that Dr. Marty outlined in today’s email to make us aware of the situation. It is with trusting relationships between Northeast Middle and families that we are able to ensure the safety of all and be made aware of concerns promptly.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.

Your Partner In Education,

Kevin

Kevin M. Martin, Ed.D.

The Proud Principal of

Northeast Middle School

kmartin2@parkwayschools.net’