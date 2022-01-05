Parents, infant twins found dead in Missouri home, heat source possibly to blame

IRONTON, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what killed a family of four in southeast Missouri but they do not believe foul play was involved, the Iron County Sheriff's office said.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a home at Lake Killarney on Tuesday after a man, woman and two children were found unresponsive.
The family was identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford and their two 9-month-old sons, KFVS-TV reported.
Investigators believe an alternative heating source in the living room of the home could have caused the death but Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is investigating to determine the exact cause.