Parents, infant twins found dead in Missouri home, heat source possibly to blame

A man, woman and their two 9-month-old sons were found unresponsive Tuesday.

IRONTON, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what killed a family of four in southeast Missouri but they do not believe foul play was involved, the Iron County Sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home at Lake Killarney on Tuesday after a man, woman and two children were found unresponsive.

The family was identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford and their two 9-month-old sons, KFVS-TV reported.