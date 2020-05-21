Isaac Bruce Foundation awards $5,000 scholarship to St. Louis high school senior

Long after his career as a Ram ended, hall of famer Isaac Bruce is still helping give back to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — It's no secret that Isaac Bruce loves St. Louis.

His charity, the Isaac Bruce Foundation, is still headquartered here in town, and the newly-minted hall of famer gives back to St. Louis every chance he gets.

On Thursday, the Isaac Bruce Foundation announced this year's high school scholarship winners.

The foundation, along with Ameren, awarded the $5,000 St. Louis scholarship to Hazelwood Central High School senior Daniel Creighton. Creighton plans on attending Missouri Baptist University in the fall.

You can watch the moment Bruce surprised Creighton with the scholarship on Zoom by clicking here.

The foundation also awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Nairi Smith of Fort Lauderdale High School and a $6,000 scholarship to Mindy Emmanuel of Atlantic Technical High School. Bruce is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bruce started the scholarship program in St. Louis in 2008, after playing 14 seasons with the Rams.