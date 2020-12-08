Saint Louis University students head back to the classroom

Students will learn on a hybrid schedule and split virtual and classroom learning 50/50

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of students are heading back to college or moving in for their freshman year at Saint Louis University amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to quarantine I've been sleeping in a lot more and just trying to find things to do throughout the day," said SLU freshman Daniel Volobuev.

Volobuev moves in he and thousands of other students will be preparing to go back to the classroom.

"I'm going to have a schedule I'm going to follow every day and try to stay close to and it will just be nice using my brain again," added Volobuev.

But the first stop for Daniel and all the other students moving in was the rec center to be tested for COVID-19.

"The test was just a cotton swab in the nose, definitely not the most pleasurable thing I've ever felt but it wasn't terrible. Then you had to wait about 10 minutes for the results while it sits in the machine, they printed off my results told me I was negative and I was good to go," said Volobuev.

University President Fred Pestello says the university will require all students to wear face masks on campus and all classrooms will be sanitized after use.

"Approximately 50% of our classes will be face to face and the rest will be online and distanced," explained Pestello.