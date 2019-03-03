MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois State Police Trooper and a driver were injured when the driver hit the trooper's vehicle, which was on the inside shoulder with its emergency lights on.

A press release from the Illinois State Police said the trooper's SUV was parked on the inside shoulder of northbound I-55 in Montgomery County. At around 10:45 Sunday morning, a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and hit the police SUV. After hitting the SUV, the car spun out and was hit by a third car.

The trooper and the 19-year-old driver that hit the police vehicle were taken to the hospital. Both suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about an hour to clear the crash. This is the 11th time an ISP vehicle has been struck this year.