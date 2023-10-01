ISP trooper injured after squad car hit while assisting car in Granite City

The trooper had non-life threatening injuries from the crash, and was taken to a local hospital.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Saturday evening when their car was struck by an oncoming vehicle while assisting a stopped car.

According to a news release from ISP, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 270 in Granite City, just west of the Missouri line.

An ISP Troop 8 trooper had pulled over to the right lane, with emergency lights activated, to help car that was stalled in traffic.

An oncoming Toyota Sequoia hit the back of the trooper's squad car, with the trooper inside.

The trooper had non-life threatening injuries from the crash, and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Sequoia, a 62-year-old man man from Florissant, was not injured. He was issued citations for violating Scott's Law, the mandatory Move Over Law in the state of Illinois.

There have been 15 Move Over Law-related crashes in Illinois in 2023. In 2022, eight troopers were injured throughout 23 Move Over Law-related crashes, the release said.

ISP reminds drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights on, or any vehicle stopped with its hazard or emergency lights on.

Violators of Scott's Law can face a fine of $250-$10,000 on a first offense. Any Scott's Law violation that injures another person will result in the violating driver's license being suspended from any time between six months and two years, ISP said.