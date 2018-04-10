The thermometer reads summer, but Tilles Park in Ladue is starting to look like winter.

30 workers with St. Louis County's Parks and Recreation Department are transforming the park into a Winter Wonderland. It's the 33rd year the event is taking place. It runs from November 21st through December 30th.



There's something new for this year's Winter Wonderland. The popular Winter Wonderland Walk is expanding. Every Monday while the lights are shining, the park will only allow walkers to check out the spectacular display. In years past, the walk was held before the official opening and it quickly sold out. If you're interested in buying tickets for Winter Wonderland Walk click here. According to the Park and Rec's website, tickets are $6 per person.

