FERGUSON, Mo. — It's a different city than it was five years ago, and things have come a long way since the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

Some who live in Ferguson say the city is on the right path, but progress is slow.

"I think Ferguson has already proven how they're moving forward," director of Action St. Louis Kayla Reed said.

It’s a city on the mend, still trying to heal and still looking for answers. That's the purpose behind Ferguson Community Day.

Local vendors set up shop to offer services to Ferguson residents on Friday, the fifth anniversary of the death of Michael Brown.

The event covered everything from first aid to vote registration.

Queen Malik is one of the vendors participating in the event. "It's just a beautiful thing just to see everybody come together in his [Michael Brown's] honor," Malik said. This event is a reminder of the change needed to bring a community together.

But some say the change has been an uphill battle. One step forward, two steps back.

"Not only are we fighting for progress, but we're fighting against those forces trying to thwart progress," said attendee Adam Layne.

Residents say some of that progress is evident through development, while other parts of the city have been ignored.

“Some tenants over here will feel like they're being lost, they're being forgotten, they're not being heard," Reed said. "But if you ask over there everything's great." Everyone agrees the community must come together in order to heal.

"It takes a village to move things forward," said Malik.




