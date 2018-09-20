WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Learning about the little girl in Wentzville who died when an ice cream truck hit her last weekend was devastating for many people.

Hundreds came together Wednesday night to remember Felicity Karam and support her family.

The vigil started with a two-minute moment of silence for the two years of her life.

"When something like that happens to one of our own, especially a baby, it touched our hearts,” family friend Deneke Bakalar said. "Every single person here could put themselves in that family's position."

The pain may be unbearable, but the friends and neighbors who showed up, carrying 200 donated balloons and 800 donated candles, want to help bear it for them.

"And we feel that love and that warmth and it gives us the strength to deal with this horrible tragedy,” Felicity’s grandfather, Bob Zeik, said.

He said through their faith, they trust it will lead to a greater good.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are all are family, as well,” he said.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised nearly $50,000. Friends say a meal train started to help them is booked through October.

The vigil was held in a garden sponsored by the Angel Moms of St. Louis – a nonprofit organization for moms who’ve lost children.

