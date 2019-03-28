ST. LOUIS — Wednesday dozens of people stopped by to see what was left of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.

More than a hundred years of history was nearly destroyed when the building went up in flames around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"I can't believe it, it's just devastating," said Museum Director Kerry Manderbach.

Exclusive video from inside the building showed what's left of his museum.

"Dr. Karpeles has the largest private collection of documents and manuscripts in the world, the only place that has more is the Smithsonian," added Manderbach.

Sadly, dozens of people who stopped by Wednesday may never get the chance to see all the history inside, including the St. Louis Media Archives.

"Didn't even know it existed and that's sad because I was a media major in college so there are so many things that I would've loved," explained Mary Mcateer who lives just down the road.

"I know it will be a long time coming but I hope it does open up sometime down the road so I can get to it," added Mcateer.

After the curiosity surrounding the museum Wednesday, Manderbach hopes Mary isn't the only one with that thought.

That's what everyone here was talking about Wednesday, hoping the museum re-opens so those who didn't know about it can get a look.

Manderbach also said they plan to honor the 80 firefighters on Saturday for the quick work they did in putting out the fire and saving all of that history.

