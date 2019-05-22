ST. LOUIS – You’re going to have to dish out some serious cash if you want to go to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be in Boston on Monday. As of noon on Wednesday, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was $552.

READ MORE: Blues vs. Bruins | Here is the official schedule for the Stanley Cup Final

For the first home game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Enterprise Center, tickets on Ticketmaster start at $834.

Ticketmaster.com

READ MORE: ‘And to have you here was a little extra special for us,’ Laila interviews favorite Blues player Alexander Steen

RELATED: Subscribe to 5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast