JEFFERSON CO., Mo. - It’s been 14 years since Amanda Jones went missing from a small Jefferson County town.

She was last seen at the Civic Center in Hillsboro, Missouri. Family members said she was going to meet with Bryan Westfall to talk about her pregnancy. Westfall is believed to be the father. Jones’ family said Westfall denied the baby was his. He had a long-term girlfriend and a family with Jones wasn’t in the plans.

Jones’ car was found abandoned in the Civic Center parking lot. Her case was never solved.

5 On Your Side talked to Jones’ family in May.

