'It's definitely out in the community': Respiratory virus cases in kids increase across the St. Louis area

Pediatricians said the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases they are seeing right now are not typical for this time of year.

ST. LOUIS — Pediatricians across the St. Louis area are cautioning parents about a recent uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases this month.

The respiratory virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But the virus can sometimes lead to hospitalizations, especially in newborns.

RSV is a common virus that most children get before the age of 2.

Doctors told 5 On Your Side what's alarming about this surge is the numbers they are seeing right now.

The cases are not typical for this time of year.

Dr. Jennifer Ray, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital's Primary Care Office in Troy, said they are diagnosing kids every day with the virus.

"Just in the past couple of weeks, we have seen more RSV," she said.

Just hours before speaking with us, Dr. Ray was diagnosing a patient.

"Kids will generally present with a lot of stuffy runny nose...pretty bad cough...fevers," she said.

The age range of kids with those symptoms, coming into Dr. Ray's office, is widespread.

"Anyone can get RSV...even adults...it's that we worry about babies because they tend to get sicker faster...they tend to need more help to get through it," she said.

While this is something pediatricians, such as Dr. Ray, are used to seeing ever year, it's the timing and amount that is causing the worry.

"I think right now we're seeing more than we traditionally would," she said.

Dr. Jamie Kondis, who is a Washington University physician in the Pediatric Emergency Department at St. Louis Children's Hospital, said it is a similar story at the hospital.

"We're definitely seeing huge numbers in our emergency department right now, more than we typically would in October," Dr. Kondis said.

She said back in 2020, there were not a lot of RSV cases because of COVID-19, which could be the reason for the uptick today.

"The RSV season started to really come back in spring of 2021 -- which was very different than before -- so I think it just still hasn't gone back to what we normally see," she said.

For parents with a newborn or a child that has any risk-factors, Dr. Kondis said, the best preventative measure is to keep them at home.

"Knowing that we're having a really big RSV season right now, it's just keeping them away from crowds," she said.

While it's nothing doctors can't handle, Dr. Kondis said, they are still nervous of what could come as the days get colder.

"We're definitely worried we might see more, but we're prepared if we need to see more cases," she said.

Both pediatricians said in most kids RSV won't be that bad.

If your kid starts showing symptoms, especially fast-breathing or wheezing, take them to the doctor as soon as you can.

