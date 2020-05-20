x
'It’s going to be the new norm for a while' | Local barber opens up shop under a new set of guidelines

“Everybody that walks through this door is getting their temperature taken."

ST. LOUIS — Working in the hair business, you often depend on a steady flow of clients to keep your business afloat. A closed door can likely lead to a closed business. But due to COVID-19, some businesses had no choice but to close up shop.

“We couldn’t do anything about it, we just had to close the doors and we did for like the 45 days and some people were affected by it,” Clippers and Shears owner Ramon Gibbs said. “Some people got unemployment, some didn’t.”

Luckily for his business, they survived during the pandemic and were finally able to open their doors Wednesday morning, under a new set of guidelines.

“Everybody that walks through this door is getting their temperature taken,” said Gibbs flashing a thermometer.

He said barbers and beauticians will also wear masks and gloves while cutting hair.  

“We will supply the client with the mask once they come into the shop and we have totally excluded our waiting area,” he said.

They’ve also added partitions between each station to ensure social distancing and added a touch-less sink, paper towel, and soap dispensers all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Gibbs said being a barber means always thinking about the public’s safety. He said they were already cautious before, but even more so now.

“We just doing this on a smarter scale, we can protect everybody, we can protect ourselves and we all can go home happy,” Gibbs said.

He said there’s no telling how long this is going to last, but his team is up for the challenge

“It’s going to be the new norm for a while but we’re ready to for the job,” he said.

Gibbs said due to being backed up, he’s already booked through June, but you can visit his website to see more of Clippers and Shears’ new guidelines along with information on the shop.

