100-year-old long-time Dogtown resident picked as parade's Grand Marshal

ST. LOUIS — 100 years and 11 months.

That's how long Julie Colombo has lived in Dogtown.

But for the first time, she's been able to do something she's never done before.

She is this year's Grand Marshal for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians was created in 1984 to highlight the many contributions of the Irish people to America.

Colombo was at the head of the pack, leading the way for 92 floats.

"I love the whole community, I love everything about it. When you get to my age, miracles happen. I don’t know how the heck I got this!" Colombo exclaimed.

She said she had a beautiful time, and it was a total surprise she was picked.

"It’s like a dream. I don’t know who was the loudest, the people or me and I was waving that wand," she said as she motioned her hand in the air back and forth.

Colombo has been to almost every single parade with the exception of four due to her health.

She said this year's attendance was a sight to see.

"I think it’s one of my biggest and I’ve seen many. There were piles and piles and piles of people. I can’t believe it still," she said. "I sure had one heck of a time."

Colombo told 5 On Your Side one of her gifts received on Friday was a bottle of whiskey and she's saving it for a special occasion.

She plans to crack it open for her birthday next month to celebrate 101.

