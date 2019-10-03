ST. PETERS, Mo. — About 100 women have come forward worried they may have been photographed while using tanning beds at a St. Peters Club Fitness.

The culprit? A former gym employee who worked there for nearly 7 years.

"A lot of people from this gym were like saying it, you can hear it in the parking lot saying there's a guy taking pictures of girls tanning and everything," said Kelsey Covington, a Club Fitness customer.

Investigators have identified that man as Michael Koch.

He was busted after a woman noticed him holding a phone over the wall of her tanning booth.

"I was just shocked and saddened by it, it's just pitiful," said Julie Dele, a customer.

Dele, along with multiple other customers, told 5 On Your Side if it weren't for other gym goers, they would have never known about the peeping tom.

"I think they should send out something that says like we're going to be OK or everything's being taken care of. Just make us feel safer working out, we should feel safe," said Covington.

Club Fitness released a statement saying:

They take every measure to ensure the personal privacy and security of our employees and members. Should there be any suspicions or reports about inappropriate actions or privacy abuse, we will contact the authorities immediately.

"It's a shame that that would happen to any females, its scary, you go in some place and you never know whether someone's watching you or not," said Henry Pulido, a customer.

Police say Koch submitted 175 images for viewing on a photo-sharing website.

Out of those, 41 unidentified female victims who were either fully or partially nude were found. One of those victims, his own family member.

"It's like to have to think about that, that's unsettling and I don't like that and even as we were walking in, I considered I was like I don't know if we're going to keep going here."

So far, police have identified only 3 victims. They say it's going to take detectives some time to see if they have additional victims.

In the meantime, they're asking anyone who used a tanning bed at the gym between 2016 and 2017 to come forward.