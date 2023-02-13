'It's very traumatizing': Bullets hit St. Louis Dental Center building

The St. Louis Dental Center is a partnership with A.T. Still University and Affinia Healthcare. Officials said this isn't the first time the building's been shot at.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Windows are now boarded up at a St. Louis Dental Clinic, after someone fired gunshots at the building over the weekend.

Officials said it's not the first time it's happened.

Thankfully no one was injured this time but, there are still questions about where and who the bullets came from.

Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia Healthcare president and CEO, said it's concerning to everyone.

"It's very traumatizing. It's traumatizing for our staff, it's traumatizing for our faculty, our students, our patients," she said.

Holmes said she received a call from the security team about three windows being shot at the center early Sunday morning.

"This is not the first time our building has sustained violence from gunshots," she said.

Now, windows are boarded up and glass is on the ground once again.

While Holmes said she believes this wasn't directed at the center, she said, added security is still in place since this continues to happen.

"We have over the past two years just increased our security presence in that particular area," she said.

The center is a key resource for members of the community, especially those who need affordable dental care.

Third and four-year dental students are able to get important training, while providing low-cost care for those who need it.

According to Holmes, that's why it's vital they stay where they are.

"A lot of organizations, a lot of businesses do not want to be in that area. We are in that area in collaboration with A.T. Still University and the St. Louis Dental Center because we're committed to serving underserved populations and we're committed to being in that community ... but like you said ... this is very traumatizing," she said.

It's not only concerning for those that come into the building every day, but also for those down the street, similar to John Witte.

"It's just a shame that people doing random acts of violence like that can really give a black eye to a certain area," he said.

Witte is the general manager of Square One Brewery and Distillery.

He heard about what happened over the weekend from instructors at the school who stopped in for lunch.

"They actually expressed concern coming from the students and the students' parents," Witte said.

Both Witte and Dr. Holmes agree that the violence across the city is affecting everyone.

"It's not helping opportunities in the city when violence like this happens cause then people are concerned," Witte said.

"There is definitely a need to address those root causes of violence, but there's also a need to work very collaboratively with local law enforcement to address the issues that are immediate, as well," Holmes said.

St. Louis Police told 5 On Your Side this investigation is still ongoing.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.