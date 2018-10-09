ST. LOUIS — If you ever take the MetroLink, you're going to want to read this.

Starting today big changes are coming with security.

New plans are in place to keep you safe and make sure people aren't trying to catch a free ride.

It's one reason MetroLink is teaming up with Citizens for Modern Transit and other local governments, nonprofits and police departments.

Safety has also been a huge concern.

In just the last year law enforcement has increased patrols at Metrolink stations and riders can now download a free personal safety app on their smartphone.

But MetroLink and Citizens for Modern Transit say that's not enough.

So for the next month, there will be even more security at MetroLink stops throughout the bi-state.

The goal is to better monitor people getting on and off the metro in hopes of making sure people actually pay to use the train and keep you safe.

