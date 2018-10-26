TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Schnucks is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been living large on their dime.

The man described as 40-50 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with a beard, has been stealing high-end alcohol products, fresh seafood and other miscellaneous items from area Schnucks stores.

According to Town and Country police, the thief left in a newer model white Chevrolet Silverado with no license plates from the Town and Country Schnucks on Oct. 23 and from the St. Charles one on Oct. 19.

From the St. Charles location, the truck was being driven by a heavy-set woman, police said.

When confronted at the Town and Country location, the suspect told a member of management, “I’ve been stealing from you guys all week” prior to entering the truck and leaving the area.

© 2018 KSDK