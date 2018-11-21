SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jack Quinn, former president of the St. Louis Blues and beloved father of our 5 On Your Side colleague Kay Quinn, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Jack Quinn passed away on Tuesday after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“My heart breaks to share the sad news of my wonderful father’s passing. I have always been so proud to be your daughter, Dad. Thank you for being the most wonderful father a girl could ever have. RIP,” Kay Quinn wrote on Facebook, while sharing details about her father’s passing.

The visitation and funeral are set for Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Scottsdale. He’ll be laid to rest at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in west St. Louis County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Promise (12213 W. Bell Road, Ste 115, Surprise, Arizona 85378) or a hospice service of your choice.

Jack spent 40 years in sports, including 15 years as the head of the Blues.

Our thoughts are with the Quinn family. As 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusamano said, "There will never be another Jack Quinn."

Rest in peace, Jack Quinn.

