Jackie Joyner-Kersee surprises WWT Raceway owner Curtis Francois with prestigious award for STEM education foundation

ST. LOUIS — The owner of World Wide Technology Raceway is bringing more good things to the St. Louis area this year.

Curtis Francois was awarded the Comcast Community Champion of the Year for his Raceway Gives Foundation. The award comes with a $60,000 donation to the foundation.

“This is a tremendous honor for The Raceway Gives Foundation,” Francois said in the press release announcing the award. “The foundation has lofty goals and high hopes for what we can accomplish within our community by providing career opportunities, community engagement and educational experiences for area youth and military families."

The award recognizes the most philanthropic individuals in Nascar. The foundation focuses on STEM education and diversity.