NFL player honors David Dorn on his helmet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He plays on a team nearly a thousand miles away, but on Sunday, an NFL player paid tribute to fallen St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert wore Dorn’s name on his helmet. He shared a photo on Twitter along with a message about the special tribute.

“It was an honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today!” Eifert tweeted after the Jags’ win Sunday in Jacksonville.

Dorn was shot and killed by looters in June; it happened during a night of violence and rioting in St. Louis over the death of George Floyd.

Dorn’s name was one of the dozens approved by the National Football League that players can add to their helmets as a tribute. NBC’s Pro Football Talk reported the NFL will continue to update the list as the season goes on – and the league always requests the family’s permission first. Players can ask to honor someone different on their helmets each week.

Players also can display one of several approved phrases on the back of their helmet, including It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Stop Hate and Black Lives Matter.

On the opening weekend of NFL games, some teams kneeled and locked arms during the national anthem in a show of unity for social justice.

The Miami Dolphins chose to stay in the locker room, saying they felt the NFL’s push to end racism was disingenuous.