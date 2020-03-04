ST. LOUIS — James Clark was the public face of an organization aimed at reducing violence and improving the lives of St. Louisans. He helped organize rallies, vigils and often gave media interviews.

Friday, Better Family Life announced that Clark, who served as vice president of community outreach, is leaving the organization.

“We would like to thank James Clark for his decades of service to Better Family Life, Inc," founder and CEO of Better Family Life Malik Ahmed said in a press release. "He grew our Community Outreach department to become one of the most respected and important institutions in the country, with a goal of making our neighborhoods and streets safe."

In August, Clark will begin a new position as the vice president of community engagement and public safety for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the release said.

"From his tireless efforts, the St. Louis metropolitan area now has a framework for community engagement and activism," Ahmed said. "We know he will bring this quality of work and vitality to his new position at the Urban League.”

In February, Clark spoke with 5 On Your Side about a peace march he helped organize.

