Husband, father and former marine James Cook laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

American flags lined Highway 185 in Sullivan for two days

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The security guard from Sullivan, Missouri, who was shot and killed on a MetroLink platform last month was laid to rest Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

James Cook was also a former U.S. Marine.

Cook, 30, was remembered by friends and family as well as people who did not know him.

The town of Sullivan proudly displayed its colors. American flags line both sides of Highway 185 from near I-44 to Sullivan Christian Church. That’s where friends and family and a good contingent of law enforcement officers turned out at memorial services for the husband and father who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.

In a driveway just down the road from the church, community members parked their cars and paid their respects.

“You know, out here in the country we kind of have respect for each other and it’s pretty close-knit,” Danny Banning said.

“I did not know him, personally, but I’m a teacher at Crawford County R-2 Schools, and he went to school at Steeleville,” Beth Kight said.

“I am here to pay respects to this young man who was a Marine and served his country,” Chris Kight added.

The memorial service inside Sullivan Christian Church was livestreamed on Facebook.

Afterwards, the hearse carrying the remains of Cook headed for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where Cook was laid to rest with military honors. His family mourned his loss.

A day after Cook was killed, police announced they arrested a suspect in the case. The 36-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.