Family increases reward in St. Louis cold case by $50,000

23-year-old James Gould was shot multiple times after getting robbed by two men in the 3600 block of Marine Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The family of a Creve Coeur man who was fatally shot in 2015 hopes an added $50,000 reward will help put the suspects responsible behind bars.

On August 27, 2015, 23-year-old James Gould was robbed by two men in the 3600 block of Marine Avenue, near South Broadway. During the incident, Gould was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Investigators described the suspects as two black males, but only have a detailed description of one of them. They say one of the men looked around 21 years of age, 5’6 in height, and wore dark colored pants, a black zippered jacket with stripes, and a dark colored backpack at the time of the crime.

If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the suspects responsible, you could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

Gould’s family is offering an additional reward of $50,000 for information that leads to the “arrest and charges issued” of the suspect(s) responsible.

The additional reward is not a CrimeStoppers reward.

All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline.

The toll-free anonymous tip line is 1-866-371-8477(TIPS). All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

