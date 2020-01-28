ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — James Kempf has not been located after police say they believe he shot his ex-wife and then killed his father-in-law in St. Louis County on Jan. 23.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 45-year-old Kempf on Jan. 24, but he’s still not in custody.

According to court documents, Kempf went into his wife’s home and shot her in the leg. The woman’s father was also at the home and tried to intervene in the struggle. Kempf is accused of shooting the woman’s father in the head. The incident happened at a home in the 1800 block of Charity Court.

The woman’s father, 66-year-old John Colter of Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for SSM Health confirmed that Colter was a "beloved" pharmacist with SSM Health.

Kempf fled from the scene after the shooting. He is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

On Jan. 27, St. Louis County police confirmed a search was happening in a wooded area near Fenton.

“The search includes, but is not limited to, the wooded area southwest of the location of the incident and along Branch Road,” a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, officers said they were searching in the Fenton area again.

Meanwhile, digital billboards with Kempf’s photo have gone up in the Fenton area thanks to CrimeStoppers.

Previous story

Other local stories

RELATED: Woman shot and killed in St. Louis County apartment identified

RELATED: Woman in critical condition after stabbing in south St. Louis

RELATED: Kidnapping of man in St. Louis connected to double shooting in county