$6M Jamestown Mall demolition approved by St. Louis County Council

The $6-million plan uses federal American Rescue Plan Act funding available to combat the economic fall-out from COVID.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A plan to demolish the former Jamestown Mall took a big step forward Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Council passed a bill that would spend $6 million to knock down the building.

The St. Louis County Council voted unanimously to set aside the money to demolish the mall. It closed in 2014.



On the St. Louis County website, officials say public input indicates residents overwhelmingly chose three factors officials should focus on when seeking proposals from potential developers for redevelopment – job creation, business, and residential or mixed-site use. Additionally, county officials say residents have indicated they want to see entertainment options and access to amenities currently unavailable in the area.



In a tweet, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says he looks forward to signing the bill into law.