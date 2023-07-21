Former Jamestown Mall is one step closer to being demolished

"This is so long overdue. We need it torn down so we can make way for something more viable for the community," said Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Fourth District Councilwoman and Chair Shalonda Webb has been waiting to see the former Jamestown Mall in unincorporated north St. Louis County torn down.

"This is so long overdue. Let's take it down," Webb said.

Webb is thrilled because that's now one step closer to becoming a reality.

This is just one thing that we can do right by this community," she said.

The 145-acre mall first opened in 1973.

Councilwoman Webb said it had to shut down in 2014 due to several factors including major companies moving out of the area or downsizing.

"We're now hoping this will become a more multi-purpose site that will have residential and senior living, retail spots, possibly some boutiques and unique eateries. We're also understanding that it will never be a mall again," Webb said.

The St. Louis County Port Authority owns the abandoned site.

It has now accepted a seven million dollar bid from a South Carolina company to demolish the derelict property neighbors and county leaders have called an eyesore even a safety hazard.

In recent months, there have been two fires at the former shopping center.

Councilwoman Webb said so far, more than a half dozen developers have expressed interest in the property.

She and people who live in the area have high hopes for what could spring up there in the future.

"Hopefully, they will do something positive for the area," said Antoine Bufford.

Bufford's parents live near the area now plagued with graffiti, busted out windows and overgrown brush.

"I really say shopping is still needed. Grocery stores that are closer and I think they really need to remember the seniors who live in the area," said Bufford.

For now, they're counting down to demolition day which Webb says should come by early fall.

"A whole celebration for the first wrecking ball that goes through it. I'm ready," Webb said.