Some parents pulling students out of Jana Elementary following reports of contamination

The school will be open through Friday but some parents are saying their kids won't be back until the school is cleaned up.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Teachers at Jana Elementary School have two days to get their items out of their classrooms. Virtual learning begins next week following reports of radioactive contamination at the school.

"For one, we stay right behind the school. My daughter plays on the playground in the summertime. It's kinda scary so I pulled her out today," Brenda Earl said.

Her 9-year-old daughter London is her world. It's whys she's making some tough choices.

"The kids are going to keep going until Friday but my daughter won't," Earl said.

That’s even though she has to work during the day. Earl, like many parents, are concerned over reports of radioactive contamination at Jena Elementary. "I couldn't take another day with my daughter being in that school."

She lives directly behind Jana.

"You go right out my gate, I'm right on the school playground,” she explained.

She's not the only one who's worried. Five On Your Side was there as parents and community members packed a school board meeting Tuesday to hear the district's plan to go virtual next week and redistrict students to other schools next month.

“I went to Jena elementary school with my older brother…I have very fond memories sitting in the library…I remember being bored and kicking dirt from my shoes. What I didn't know is I was taking radioactive dirt out of my shoes,” a former student who is now an adult told school leaders.

She’s asking that the district keep her and everyone who once attended the school informed.

"Why aren’t the former students being informed either?" she asked.

Hazelwood Schools say it will authorize its own study while also looking into quick clean-up solutions.

"So what's your biggest concern?” 5 On Your Side asked Earl.

“My kid getting sick. Me getting sick because we’re so close to it,” she responded.

The school’s PTA President says many parents and teachers are concerned about the district's plan to send them to other schools. They want school leaders to find a way to keep their community together.