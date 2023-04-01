‘We are headed home!’ Janae Edmondson leaves rehab after being seriously injured in downtown St. Louis crash in February

The Edmondson family's GoFundMe for Janae reached more than $790,000 in donations, as of Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Tennessee-native Janae Edmondson, the 17-year-old who was seriously injured in late February in a crash in downtown St. Louis, was able to go home Friday.

Marilyn Edmondson, Janae’s mother, said in a GoFundMe fundraiser update on Friday that the Edmondson family is taking the next step to help Janae recover.

“She is the strongest person. Even when she slows down … she never stops trying. So proud of you. It's going to be hard, but I know you will shine,” her mother said in the update.

Marilyn asked for continued prayers for her daughter because there is a long road ahead of the stand-out volleyball player.

The family initially received a go-home date on March 27, a few weeks after Janae had been transferred to rehab in Tennessee to continue her recovery.

“She will still have a lot of continued therapy and healing for quite a while and we know it's going to be difficult, but at least we will be home. She is working hard through all of this … going home is a big motivator,” Marilyn said in the March 27 update.

The Edmondson family's GoFundMe fundraiser reached more than $790,000 in donations. To make a donation, click here.

The crash happened near the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Janae was hit by a car while walking back to the hotel with her family after her first day playing at a volleyball tournament.

Police said the crash started when a gray Audi did not yield and collided with another car at 11th and St. Charles in the late hours of Feb. 18. The car pinned Janae in.

Janae was critically hurt and sustained life-changing injuries. As a result of the accident, her legs were amputated. She has undergone several surgeries and a steel rod was reportedly holding her pelvis together.

Janae asked her mother if the person responsible for the accident was in jail so he could not hurt anyone else following the entire ordeal.

Twenty-second Circuit Judge Rochelle Woodiest ordered Daniel Riley, 21, to remain held without bond for armed criminal action, assault and driving without a license. Police said he was allegedly speeding and did not brake when the collision happened.

Investigators said Riley was out on bond for a previous robbery case at the time of the tragedy. They also said he violated an order to wear a GPS monitoring device and be on house arrest.

Riley’s court date on Janae’s case is set for Monday, April 3.