Janelle Monáe bringing tour to St. Louis this September

ST. LOUIS — Musician and actor Janelle Monáe is bringing her tour to St. Louis this September.

The eight-time Grammy nominee will perform at Stifel Theatre on Sept. 13 as part of her Age of Pleasure tour.

The tour coincides with the release of Monáe's fourth studio album of the same name. It is the first album from Monáe since 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7 at 10 a.m. There are multiple presales that begin as early as Thursday. For ticket information click here.